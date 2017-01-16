Here are the details on the vehicle fire:

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service were called just before 10.40am with reports of the incident in the eastbound direction in Cadnam close to the Little Chef restaurant.

Police officers were also requested to attend the scene to manage the traffic as smoke was believed to be blowing across the carriageway.

Initially both lanes of the dual-carriageway were closed while two fire crews from Ringwood and Cadnam extinguished the flames using a hose and two sets of breathing apparatus.

The black vehicle has been severely damaged by the fire and has been moved to a layby, but nobody has been injured.