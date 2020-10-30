A MEMBER of staff suffered a possible broken nose after he was headbutted at a Bournemouth bar.
The victim, a man aged in his 40s, was working on the door at Aruba on Pier Approach when the incident happened at 7.15pm on Saturday, October 24.
Police have issued an image of an image of a man they would like to speak with in connection with the incident.
Police Constable Cameron McGlone, of Bournemouth police, said: “Following enquiries I have obtained an image of a man I would like to speak to about this incident.
“I would urge anyone who recognises him to please get in touch.”
Anyone with information can contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55200160589. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.
