MORE than 200 nominees attended the semi-finalists’ event for this year’s BHStar awards recognising the tourism, hospitality and retail sectors.
Headline sponsor Hoburne Holidays welcomed guests to Hoburne Park in Christchurch to hear the semi-finalists announced for each category.
Rosie Kennar, chairman of the Hoburne Group, said: “We would like to congratulate all of the semi-finalists of this year’s BHStar Awards. It was wonderful to see a wide diversity of businesses and individuals who all contribute to making the BH region a fantastic place to work, live and visit.”
Initial judging was carried out by an independent panel and there were five categories open to public votes.
The winners will be revealed at Poole’s Lighthouse on Sunday, March 29.
Jackie Phillipson, of the BHStar Awards, said: “The judging panel was impressed by the variety of businesses, as well as the level of growth, vision, drive, and determination.
“We had a staggering number of entries, and almost 8,000 votes across the five public voting categories.
“As we approach the final judging, our focus now turns to staging a glamorous and stunning gala ceremony and dinner with entertainment, which will be the standout event for networking and making regional connections where the winners will be announced.”
Sponsors included A-One Insurance Group, Amica Live, Bournemouth Echo, City Fibre, County Foods, Country Fare, Double Dutch, Goode Choice Catering, Hoburne Holidays, Hotel Miramar, Meridian Lifts, Morebus, Meridian Air Conditioning, PRC Streamline Taxis, ReFresh, Signable, Templar Wines, Wave 105, and Warner’s Gin.
The list of semi-finalists is as follows.
Attraction of the Year
Bournemouth Aviation Museum
Centre VR
Dorset Adventure Park
Dorset Heavy Horse Farm Park
Marvo Mysteries
Mighty Adventures Bournemouth
Mr Mulligans
Ouija Bournemouth
The MacGuffin Project
Bar/Pub of the Year, sponsored by Templar Wines
Chaplins and The Cellar Bar
Ojo Rojo
Renoufs Southbourne
Renoufs Verwood
Renoufs Wimborne
Smokin’ Aces
The Coventry Arms
The Foundry Arms
The Pear at Parley
The Way Outback Bar & Tap Room
Thomas Tripp Christchurch
Tin of Sardines Gin Bar
Business Tourism Venue of the Year
Centre VR
Dorset Cruises
Hilton Hotel Bournemouth
Marsham Court Hotel
Wimborne Town Football Club
Café/Tea Room of the Year
Jazz Café Sandbanks
Number 9 on the Green
Pause Cat Cafe
The Ice Chef
Velo Domestique
Chef of the Year
Matt Budden, Schpoons and Forx
Adam Butler, The Dancing Jug
Steve Hall, The Noisy Lobster
Jeremy Lenton, The Lord Bute
Jose Navio Matut, Lola’s Restaurant
Richard Norris, Cliff House Hotel
Christian Orner, Salt Co. Private Chef & Chocolatier
Ladislav Poustevnik, Beales Gourmet Ltd
Frederic Seweryn, The Guildhall Tavern
Kamil Skalczynski, Art Sushi
Steven Van der Veken, Come and Fine Dine
Bartlomiej Wujczak, The Larderhouse
Event/Festival of the Year with Double Dutch
Bournemouth Emerging Arts Fringe
Cheese and Chilli Festival
KR Events and Promotions
Loverocks Festival
Mudeford Seafood Festival
Navy Blue Party Hotel Miramar
Poole Harbour Festival
South Coast Makers Market
Southbourne Revival
The Bournemouth and Poole Distinguished Gentlemans Ride
Vdub at the Pub
Investing in People Award
Hilton Hotel Bournemouth
The Noisy Lobster
Jamie Lee Dance Academy
Lifting Africa
Pause Cat Cafe
Learning Experience of the Year
Bluestone College
Bournemouth & Poole College – Student Engagement Team
Ceroc Dorset
Holistic Zone
Hotel Miramar
HP Music
Jamie Lee Dance Academy
Relight My Choir
Salt Co. Private Chef and Chocolatier
The Christchurch Confectioner & Gin Shop
Webster Family Butchers
Mix Master, sponsored by Meridian Lifts
Ashley Barnett, Renoufs Wimborne
Jamie Barter, Drgnfly
Antonio Bloch, Aruba Bar & Restaurant
Isobel Cowan, Makla
Courtney Francis, Las Iguanas
Joshua Green, Chaplins & The Cellar Bar
Louise Keeley, Lolas Restaurant
Simon Preston, Tailfeather Espresso Martini
Jack Quinney, Be at One
Przemek Seczkowski, Bournemouth Distillers
Julezz Towers, The Dancing Jug
Eddie Vaughan, Ojo Rojo
Alex West, Toms Bar
New Business of the Year, sponsored by A-One Insurance Group
Almond&Co Bournemouth
Centre VR
Cliff House Hotel
Coast Print & Design
Life Balance Chiropractic Centre
Lifting Africa
Luvwed
Patty Cakes
PC Gaming Arena
Roxy’s American Diner Delivery
Seychelles Gastronomy
Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf
South Coast Makers Market
Tail Feather Espresso Martini
The Ice Chef
Twelve Eatery
Zim Braai
Shopping Destination of the Year Award, sponsored by morebus
Bournemouth Town Centre
Castlepoint
Dolphin Shopping Centre
Furlong Shopping Centre
Poole Town Centre
Southbourne
Sovereign Centre Boscombe
Westbourne
Wimborne
Shopping Experience of the Year Award, sponsored by morebus
Christchurch Confectioner & Gin Shop
Dacombes of Wimborne
Fish Cove Aquatics, Wimborne
Gulliver’s Farm & Shop, Ferndown
Halfway Fish Bar, Poole
M’s Bakery, Bournemouth
Pamphill Dairy, Wimborne
Sally Beauty, Bournemouth
Titan Leathercraft, Poole
Waves, Kingland Crescent, Poole
Webster Family Butchers, Winton & Southbourne
Westbourne Bookshop
Willow Floristry, Verwood
Sunday Roast of the Year Award
Camden Bar, Westbourne
Cliff House Hotel, Southbourne
Hotel Collingwood, Bournemouth
Hotel Miramar, Bournemouth
James & White, Christchurch
Nelson Tavern, Christchurch
Penn Central, Penn Hill
Sunday Roast Deliveries, Kinson
The Larderhouse, Southbourne
The Pear at Parley
Thomas Tripp, Christchurch
Accommodation Award: sponsored by County Foods
Christchurch Harbour Hotel & Spa
Cliff House Hotel
Hilton Hotel Bournemouth
Hotel Miramar
Marriot Bournemouth Highcliffe Hotel
Norfolk Royale Hotel Bournemouth
South Lychett Manor Caravan and Camping Park
The Grove Hotel
The Kings Arms Hotel
The Lord Bute
The Marsham Court Hotel
The Merchant House
Village Hotel Bournemouth
Community Award, sponsored by Hoburne
AFCB Community Trust
Burnbake Forest Lodges
Family Fest
Five Loaves Bakery
Merlin’s Magic Wand Children’s Charity
Pause Cat Cafe & Fresh Charity
Rustic & Retro Cakery
The Community Learning and Resource Centre
The Feel Fabulous Project CIC
Wave Project
Customer Service Award, sponsored by Hoburne
County Foods
Dacombes of Wimborne
Dorset Cruises
Hilton Hotel Bournemouth
Liberty Cars Poole
Pizza with Love
PPE Security
The Cumberland Hotel
The Larderhouse
Webster Family Butchers
Dining Experience Award, sponsored by Country Fare
Come and Fine Dine
Lolas Restaurant
Makla
Moose Kitchen
Ojo Rojo
Salt Co. Private Chef & Chocolatier
Schpoons & Forx Restaurant
The Guildhall Tavern
The Larderhouse
The Noisy Lobster
Zim Braai
Education and Mentoring Award
Art Sushi
Bournemouth & Poole College - Student Engagement Team
Branded Studios
Classroom in the Heart of the Industry
Holistic Zone
Jamie Lee Dance Academy
Reaching Millions
Environment and Sustainability Award with Warner’s Gin
Almond&Co. Bournemouth
Cakey Love
Dorset Goat Meat Company
Lifting Africa
Ojo Rojo
Organic Hair
Pause Cat Cafe
South Coast Makers Market
Terrior Tapas
We Do Ethical
Future Proofing and Innovation Award: sponsored by City Fibre
Bourne Space
County Foods
Crest Investments
Dorset Goat Meat Company
Fusion WiFi
Moose Kitchen
Relight My Choir
Schweeet
South Coast Makers Market
Tail Feather Espresso Martini
The Burnt Chef Project
Zim Braai
Here2There Award sponsored by Hotel Miramar
Liberty Cars Poole
Morebus
PRC Streamline Taxis
Rachael’s Cars
Leading Star Award, sponsored by Goode Choice Catering
Rob Batson
Paul Collins
Eddie & Janet Coope
Deborah Fennella
Barbara Fowler
Giuseppe Flachi
Emma Ging
Lindsay Lyall
Nichola O’Hara
Dorothy & Prince Ogbuji
Carlo Orto
Ty Temel
Andrea & Barry Thompson
Dan Withey
Night-Time Award, sponsored by PRC Streamline Taxis
Aruba Resturant & Bar
Carl’s Comedy Club
Chaplins & Cellar Bar
Makla
Ojo Rojo
Smokin’ Aces
Tin of Sardines Gin Bar
Rising Star Award: Sponsored by Meridian Air Conditioning
Poria Haj Abrahim, Renesme Events
Kyle Best, CE Productions
Rebecca Bond-Hills, A-One Insurance Group
Martyn ‘the Hat’ Harris, Middleman Entertainment Solutions
Gordon Fong, Frankenfest
Charlotte Greening, Saville Travel
Carly Jervis-Goode, Goode Choice Catering
John Knight, Fresha Gin
Orry Leslie, Roxy’s American Diner Delivery
Lindsay Lyall, The Ice Chef
Mark Palmer, Luvwed
Lauren Reading, Truly’s Westbourne
Kathleen Rowley, KR Events & Promotions
Alaina Sainsbury, Patty Cakes
Amy Spreadbury, Village Hotel Bournemouth
Brett Stewart, Hotel Miramar
Steve Whale, Whaley Entertainments
Robert Braithwaite Apprenticeship Award, sponsored by ROUTEpr & Events
Joshua Andrew, ROUTEpr & Events
Rob Batson, Coast Print and Design
Megan Farelly, Webster Family Butchers
Charlie Hoskins, morebus
Matthew Maidment, Naked Coffee
Seb Scott, Dorset Cruises
Samantha Thomas, Emma’s Elegant Hair
Wellbeing Award, sponsored by ReFresh
Arcadia Beauty Spa
Cherish, Transform and Upgrade
Christchurch Harbour Hotel & Spa
Eforea Spa & Health Club
Emma’s Elegant Hair
Holistic Zone
Life Balance Chiropractic Centre
Oceana Day Spa
Organic Hair
Tigerlily Nail Salon
Village Hotel Club Bournemouth